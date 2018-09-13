Cardi B Endorses Cynthia Nixon For NY Governor After Nicki Minaj Backs Rival Andrew Cuomo

Cardi B isn’t holding back when it comes to shading rival, Nicki Minaj. Now things have turned political & the New York native ladies are at odds over the Democratic noms!

Cardi B, 25, continued her ongoing rivalry with Nicki Minaj, 35, on Sept. 13 when she gave her blessing to Cynthia Nixon for Governor of New York. “Polls close around 8PM. NEW YORKERS VOTE NOW!!!!!! #cynthia,” the “I Like It” singer posted on Instagram. Just one day earlier, Nicki showed her support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sept. 12 as she tweeted to her 20 million followers before Andrew’s primary battle for the Democratic nomination with Nixon. “New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE, VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James,” the Queens-raised rapper campaigned. “They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls!”

Emotions have been brewing for a while between the ladies, and it all blew up on Sept. 7 at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party. Cardi went on the attack and propelled one of her red platform heels at Nicki. The two women were promptly separated and the back of Cardi’s red gown was ripped completely open during the scuffle. The new mom later took to Instagram and ranted that Nicki criticized her maternal skills to two-month-old baby girl Kulture. Cardi explained Nicki’s shade is what set her off and defended her actions, writing,”When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!”

Several days later on Sept. 10, the “Barbie Dreams” hit-maker talked about the incident of an episode of her Queen Radio. “I want to let the world know I have never and will never speak ill of someone’s child, that is some clown s**t, and some more clown s**t is telling the world that someone is speaking ill of your child,” she proclaimed during the episode. OMG!!

‼️‼️‼️New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE, VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James. They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls‼️‼️‼️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 12, 2018

When Cardi got wind of Nicki’s harsh words, she clapped back with an Instagram video featuring a stadium full of fans singing a verse from her “Bodak Yellow” hit. “You can’t f**k with me if you wanted to, these expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes.” YIKES! Looks like these ladies have a ways to go before a reconciliation! Do you think there’s still hope?