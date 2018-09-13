Brett Kavanaugh Reportedly Accused Of Sexual Misconduct & Twitter Erupts

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of alleged sexual misconduct, according to a letter Sen. Dianne Feinstein referred to the FBI. We have more details here.

Just a week before he’s due to be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice, disturbing information has surfaced about Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, referred information to federal investigators on September 13, but she declined to make public the incident in question. However, sources familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The New York Times that the incident involved alleged sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh with a woman when they were both in high school.

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Feinstein said in a statement. “That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

The information came from a letter forwarded to her from the office of Representative Anna Eshoo (D-CA); the letter’s author was allegedly the subject of Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual misconduct, according to one of NYT‘s anonymous sources. Feinstein received the letter from Eshoo’s office sometime this summer, but did not inform the Judiciary Committee about its contents until September 12. She did not share the letter itself. Several Democrats apparently urged her to take it to the FBI, while others wanted her to take it public, according to NYT.

(Hypothetical) Democrats: "It has come to our attention that Kavanaugh may have murdered 12 people in cold blood." White House: "Can't believe you would bring this up at the last minute! You are trying to sabotage his nomination!" — Mitchel Lichtman (@mitchellichtman) September 13, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh has… -Been accused of sexual misconduct -Lied under oath MULTIPLE times -Claimed Roe v Wade isn’t settled law -Withheld over 90% of his records This is far beyond the threshold for disqualification. The Senate MUST vote NO and #StopKavanaugh — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 13, 2018

The White House immediately responded to the allegations, with White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec saying, in a statement:

“Throughout his confirmation process, Judge Kavanaugh has had 65 meetings with senators — including with Senator Feinstein — sat through over 30 hours of testimony, addressed over 2,000 questions in a public setting and additional questions in a confidential session. Not until the eve of his confirmation has Senator Feinstein or anyone raised the specter of new ‘information’ about him. Senator [Chuck] Schumer promised to ‘oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have,’ and it appears he is delivering with this 11th hour attempt to delay his confirmation.”