Beyonce Reunites With Destiny Child’s LeToya Luckett & Hugs Her Baby Bump: See Sweet Pic

A Destiny’s Child reunion is exciting enough, but to add a baby bump into the mix? We can barely handle it. Beyonce and LeToya’s latest pic is just too cute!

Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett, 37, showed up to Beyonce‘s tour stop in Arlington for an epic reunion — but she didn’t know up alone! The singer brought along her beautiful baby belly and posed with her former bandmate for the sweetest photo of all time. LeToya wore a tight leopard dress, which hugged her bump, as well as a black cardigan. She had one hand on her belly, and so did Bey as she cuddled up to her friend. Beyonce was dressed to perform in a white bedazzled leotard, but she and LeToya wore identical smiles. They looked so happy to be together celebrating this pregnancy, and LeToya captioned the photo with one word. “Love.” Aw! Beyonce’s mom uploaded the same sweet shot to her account, writing, “Congratulations LeToya you are gonna be the best mommy.”

Letoya announced that she and her husband Tommicus Walker were expecting a baby in June. This will be their first child together, although Tommicus already has a daughter from a previous relationship, Madison. The six-year-old actually took part in their pregnancy reveal in the cutest way possible. In a giggly, sing-song video full of pictures of her dad and step-mom, Madison said, “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby!” LeToya is already so close with her step-daughter, so we can’t wait to watch her welcome another little one to the fam.

“I’m blessed I get to spend the rest of my life watching you grow into a beautiful woman,” she said in an Instagram post, which showed her holding hands with Madison on her wedding day. “I know God has great things for you and I will be there to love you through it all.”

The only thing that could possibly be cuter than Beyonce hugging LeToya’s baby bump, though, is a shot of both Destiny’s Child members hanging with their kids. Fingers crossed!