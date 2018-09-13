Angelina Jolie Feels ‘Guilty’ About Trauma Divorce Is Causing Kids: How She’s Making It Up To Them

Even though it’s between Brad and Angie, their divorce is impacting their kids. That’s why the mother of six has been trying to make ‘life a little brighter’ for them, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Angelina Jolie, 43, has been spending a ton of time with her kids as her messy divorce and custody battle rages on. So while she and Brad Pitt, 54, are on the outs, Angie and her kids only seem to be getting closer. In fact, she’s been seen out and about with her six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10 — all summer long. From Labor Day hikes and Whole Foods excursions to shopping trips and ice cream dates, her brood has been sticking together during this tough time.

Angelina has been going above and beyond for her kids on purpose, a source close to the mom told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But not because she wants them to choose her over her ex-husband, as recent reports have been saying! “Angelina’s kids are everything to her, their wellbeing is her top priority,” the insider said. “She loves them all dearly. Since the divorce, she has felt guilty about the trauma the kids are dealing with so she has doubled her efforts to make them happy. So yes, there have been lots of new clothes, trips to the toy shops and to amusement parks. But it’s got nothing to do with her trying to turn them against Brad, it’s all about making life a little brighter for them during a very hard time in all their lives.”

What a great mom! We respect that Angie’s doing all that she can to make this ongoing transition as easy as possible for all of her kids.

On Aug. 22, she and Brad agreed to continue their interim custody agreement until a more permanent one is reached, which means the exes are currently sharing custody.