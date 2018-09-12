‘American Horror Story’ Season 8: The Cast & Everything Else We Know About ‘Apocalypse’

‘American Horror Story’ season 8 has finally arrived. The highly-anticipated new season, ‘Apocalypse,’ premieres Sept. 12 on FX. This season is a little bit of a mystery, so here’s what you need to know before watching.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FX. The new season will consist of 10 episodes. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for season 8, which is going to be the epic crossover season. So, what is American Horror Story: Apocalypse all about? Check out these 5 key facts:

1. Your favorites are all back. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who have appeared in every single season, will be returning for season 8. Sarah will be playing Ms. Wilhemina Venable and Cordelia Foxx from Coven, and Evan will be playing the roles of Mr. Gallant and the infamous Tate Langdon from Murder House. Other AHS faves returning include Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Frances Conroy, Connie Britton, and Dylan McDermott.

2. This is the Murder House and Coven crossover season. Creator Ryan Murphy is finally giving the fans what they want. He announced in June 2018 that the worlds of Murder House and Coven would be colliding on Apocalypse. Your favorites like Evan, Emma, Taissa, Gabourey, Lily, and Sarah will be reprising some of their roles from those seasons.

3. Michael Langdon is all grown up. At the end of Murder House, Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) gave birth to twins. One baby died, and the other was Michael, the son of Vivien and Tate. Tate’s mother, Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange), raised Michael her own. Michael also happens to be the Antichrist. The adult Michael will be played by Cody Fern.

4. Jessica Lange will be returning. Jessica will be reprising her role as the iconic Constance Langdon. This will be Jessica’s first appearance on the show since season 4.

5. The show has already been renewed. Ahead of season 8 premiere, American Horror Story has been renewed for seasons 9 and 10. The more AHS, the merrier!