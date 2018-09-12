Tiny Looks Slimmed Down & Sexy In Skintight Black Jumpsuit — See New Pic

Tiny’s latest look was absolute FIRE. She showed off her ~tiny~ frame in a black jumpsuit with a matching jacket. See her sexy skin-tight look here!

We’re living for Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘ latest look! She took to Instagram on Sept. 11 to show off her #OOTD to her followers, and we want to snag her affordable ensemble ASAP. The Xscape member rocked a black high-neck cropped jumpsuit with red and white racing stripes from Fashion Nova. The tight bodysuit was paired with a matching tie-waist jacket and heels.

Tiny wore her blonde hair down in very loose waves and finished her beauty look with dark eyeliner and a mauve lip. She revealed in her caption that she spent the night jamming out to her husband T.I.‘s music and that he’ll be dropping new tracks from his 2017 album Dime Trap soon.

“After a long night in my two piece @fashionnova paying bills in MC listening to That Guy @troubleman31 new 💩 off that #DimeTrap album coming soon!” she wrote.

Tiny’s supportive message about Tip comes about a week after the pair were reportedly spotted inside a Miami strip club together. As previously reported, the couple looked cozy as they cuddled up and held hands in the club. They appeared to just be hanging out and relaxing like it was any other date night. Good to see these two are still going strong!