There’s being unfashionably late, but this is just rude. Taoray Wang delayed its NYFW show until Tiffany Trump showed up, leaving some fashion fans disgusted and furious!

“This runway show I was at earlier started 45 minutes late because we were waiting for one last ‘VIP,’ “ twitter user @LustForLo tweeted on Sept. 8. “The VIP ended up being Tiffany Trump.” The gagging gif L attached pretty summed up the frustration of some fashionistas following this New York Fashion Week faux pas. It seems designer Taoray Wang held off on starting is New York Fashion Week show until Tiffany, 24, was seated in the front row, per Page Six. Needless to say, some people weren’t too thrilled at Donald Trump’s daughter getting such “presidential” treatment.

“Where oh where is @TiffanyATrump?” twitter user AnnieBrat tweeted “Oh hell no, you did NOT hold up this show for 45 minutes for Tiffany Trump! Shouldn’t she be in class?” @JanenePo tweeted, noting that Tiffany is a second-year student at Georgetown Law. Overall, the backlash wasn’t that horrible. After all, delaying a fashion show by 45 minutes isn’t the worst thing a Trump has done this week (we’re looking at you, Donald Trump) but this was still a bit inconsiderate of both Tiffany and Taoray Wang. The president’s daughter should have made it on time, and if she was late, then Taoray should have just run the catwalk as scheduled. “The show must go on,” right?

Tiffany – when she managed to show up – looked good at the event, wearing a powder blue mini dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. Tiffany’s outfit was a Taoray Wang, so it’s understandable why the designer decided to delay the start of the show. Tiffany was practically the NYFW event’s star model.

Where oh where is @TiffanyATrump – folks @TaorayWang are holding the 11 am show for her. #NYFW — Anne Bratskeir (@AnnieBrat) September 8, 2018

this runway show i was at earlier started 45 minutes late because we were waiting for one last “VIP.” the VIP ended up being Tiffany Trump pic.twitter.com/8FuKaz2Tze — 𝓛 (@LustforLo) September 8, 2018

It does seem that Tiffany doesn’t have the best luck at NYFW. This year she was late, and last year, there was a scandal when she attended the Philipp Plein’s show. As Tiffany sat in the front row, eagle-eyed fashionistas spotted a pair of empty seats next to Donald’s daughter. While reports claimed fashion editors refused to sit next to her, out of protest of her father’s deplorable policies, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that those seats were reserved for the girlfriend of Phillip Plein’s CEO (and her sister.) Fashion editors had tried to sit in the seats, but were asked to empty the seats.