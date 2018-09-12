Tamar Braxton Reveals She Was Allegedly Molested By Members Of Both Sides Of Her Family

During a ‘Wendy Williams’ taping, Tamar told the talk show host that she’d been molested by family members. Get all of the details on her shocking announcement here.

Tamar Braxton, 41, may have a talk show of her own — The Real with Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, Adirenne Bailon and Loni Love — but she dropped a bomb about her past on a different talk show. The singer was taping a segment with Wendy Williams for the season 10 premiere week when she confessed that she’d been molested by family members on both sides, according to TMZ. Tamar didn’t specify any names during the interview, which will air on Sept. 13, and Wendy didn’t push her for details. But what caused her to confess something so serious? They were reportedly discussing Tamar’s meeting with life coach Iyanla Valzant to help fix some family drama when she revealed the past abuse.

It was also reported that the singer discussed her divorce from ex Vince Herbert and admitted that she’s been seeing someone else. Tamar and Vince had been married for nine years when they split in 2017. While there were rumors flying around that her husband had impregnated another woman, Tamar cleared all of that up on The View a few months after they called it quits. “I filed for divorce because we work together, he’s my baby’s father, we’re together each and every single day, we’re attached at the hip. And it just got to be too much,” she said.

It’s clear that the singer hasn’t shied away from getting personal on TV interviews in the past. Plus, she did spend a couple of years in front of the camera for her family’s reality show Braxton Family Values! Even so, the singer must have felt very comfortable talking to Wendy to share this information. We’re just so glad that Wendy was respectful of the confession and didn’t grill Tamar for details.

When the interview airs on Sept. 13, we hope that everyone else respects Tamar’s privacy in the same way.