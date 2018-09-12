Sofia Richie Vs Hailey Baldwin: Who Was The Style Queen Of New York Fashion Week? Pics

Both Justin Bieber’s ex and his current fiancée have been making style statements throughout NYFW, even rocking similar looks. See their style showdown below!

Hailey Baldwin has been on the runway and in the front row during New York Fashion Week this September, showing off quite a few different fashion styles. She wore a slinky green gown at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on September 6, flaunting her massive engagement ring from Justin Bieber at the same time! She wore sporty separates on the runway, modeling for Tommy Hilfiger in Shanghai, China on Sept. 4. Hailey also wore a two-piece plaid suit while running around town, while Sofia Richie wore an almost identical blazer at Michael Kors‘ Spring / Summer 2019 show on Sept. 12.

While attending fashion events, did Hailey have an awkward run-in with her current beau’s ex, Sofia? It doesn’t seem like it, but the two did wear similar styles on multiple occasions — the plaid jackets, sequin dresses, and bright and bold suits. While Hailey went for pink, and skipped the shirt under her suit, Sofia was a little more modest, wearing a top, but also went for a bold color, rocking red. Sofia wore red again — this time a sequin mini dress — at the Wilhelmina Models party on September 10. See all the fashion moments from these two ladies in the gallery attached.

Sofia wore a white, embellished mini dress as she sat front row at the Zimmermann fashion show on Sept. 10. Sofia also looked stunning in a satin, pink ruffled gown at the Naeem Khan and Chopard dinner on Sept. 11. Both ladies have been showing off their personal styles, and we have loved every look they rocked!