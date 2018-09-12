Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: How Her ‘Simple’ Lifestyle Made Their Relationship Fall Apart

Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she’s ‘downsized’ her life. A new report claims that the move toward simplicity is part of the reason her relationship with Justin Bieber ended.

Part of the reason Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber didn’t last was reportedly because their lifestyles weren’t compatible anymore. Selena told ELLE that she’s focused on “going back to simplicity” but that move is partially to blame for the demise of her relationship with the “No Brainer” singer, a source told Us Weekly. “Justin’s lifestyle didn’t match well with Selena’s,” the source told the magazine. “Selena is more focused on improving herself every day.” While JB’s fiancée Hailey Baldwin “likes to go out, go to clubs and hang in the studio,” the insider explained that Selena “is not that same person.”

That makes perfect sense, if you think about it. Like, imagine being 26 years old and trying to rekindle the relationship you were in at 19. You can’t really blame her if she outgrew Justin because people change a lot in seven years – especially when those years take place in your late teens and 20s. Selena herself even admitted that she doesn’t feel like the same person she was at 20 years old. “It’s a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh my gosh. I feel like a totally different person,” she told ELLE in an interview for the magazine’s Oct. 2018 issue.

In the same interview, she reveals that “everything in my life is being majorly downsized, in a very good way.” Earlier this year, she sold her home in Calabasas to move to Orange County. “It’s been such a release. L.A.’s just gotten really claustrophobic for me. I can’t do any of the things I do here in L.A. It’s just impossible,” she said, later adding, “I’m going back to simplicity. That’s always who I’ve been.”

But seeing Justin move on with Hailey wasn’t necessarily easy for the “Back To You” hitmaker. The engagement “was a tough pill for Selena to swallow,” the source told Us, but “it wasn’t enough to break her.”

