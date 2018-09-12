Nikki Bella Flirts With Guy In ‘Total Divas’ Season 8 Trailer Proving She’s Moved On From John Cena

Whoa! It’s one thing to know that Nikki and John called it quits, but quite another to watch her flirting with someone else on ‘Total Divas.’ See for yourself!

Season eight of Total Divas is just a week away, and the teaser has us a LOT excited — and a little bit nervous. That’s because the end of the trailer made it clear that Nikki Bella, 34, is moving on from John Cena, 41. It’s officially the end of an era! The couple called off their engagement this year after almost six years together, and it’s getting real because she’s shown flirting with another guy. “Am I making you embarrassed ’cause you’re with an older woman?” she asked while holding a glass of white wine and touching the guy’s face. Her fellow WWE stars looked on and laughed, and she admitted in a voice-over, “We have so much chemistry!” Earlier in the trailer, Nikki was filmed breaking a rearview window with a sledgehammer while one of her friends said, “Here’s to broken hearts!”

While John and Nikki were supposed to tie the knot on May 5 of this year, Nikki called it off a few weeks before. But that doesn’t mean her feelings for her ex-fiancee are long gone! In fact, she posted a sweet message to him on Instagram on what would have been their sixth anniversary, writing, “You’ve changed me forever, and I’ll never forget you. 8/9/16.” And he hasn’t been taking the split easy either! “John is heartbroken with the finality of the relationship,” a source close to the wrestler told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But he is burying himself in his work on the [Transformers spin-off] Bumblebee film. He knows he will be able to move on from his relationship with Nikki but it will be hard. They still will work together in their WWE-related duties.”

We don’t know if our hearts can handle watching the aftermath of this breakup! But Total Diva isn’t Total Bellas — there are more ladies and more drama crammed into this season. The trailer showcased a little bit of that from their WrestleMania 34 participation to a bleeped-out fight between Paige and Lana.

We can already tell season eight is going pack quite the punch when it premieres Sept. 19. Who’s ready?