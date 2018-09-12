Meghan Markle Losing Touch With Old Friends As She Worries About Who She Can Trust

The life of a royal can be a lonely one. Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling to maintain her pre-wedding friendships, and the drama with her loudmouthed father isn’t helping one bit!

Here’s hoping Meghan Markle, 37, knew what she was getting into when she said “I do” to Prince Harry, 33. Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has faced some major challenges. Not only has she had to deal with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., 74, constantly bashing the royals in the press, she also has also “lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding,” a source told PEOPLE magazine, adding that the loss has “been tough” on her.

“She’s finding it hard to know who to trust,” the source tells PEOPLE. Well, who could blame her? Her father’s decision to blab to the British tabloids whenever he can certainly hasn’t helped. The drama “was very wearing” on Meghan, a source told PEOPLE. “The beginning of marriages are not that easy,” Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, added. “But, to have that impetus of your own family being disloyal is horrible and embarrassing.”

Despite the family drama and the loss of these friends, Meghan has maintained an inner circle involving makeup artist Daniel Martin and stylists Jessica Mulroney. “There’s a small group of us that check in with her and see how she’s doing, Daniel said, “but she’s still the same person.” Plus, she also has a very caring husband who’s willing to do whatever it takes to cheer her up. When Prince Harry travels to Australia in October for the Invictus Games, he’ll make sure to set aside some time for him and Markle. He’s been dropping hints about what surprises she can expect, which has given her something else to focus on.

Though, Meghan may have something else to focus on for a few months, if the pregnancy rumors are true. When stepping out with Harry at the 100 Days to Peace Gala in London, she wore a gown that was oddly loose around her stomach. Immediately, this sparked speculation of a secret “baby bump,” and that speculation got even more intense when Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, 62, was reportedly spotted taking baby-care classes. Meghan – who isn’t pregnant, by the way, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that there’s no bun in her oven yet – has brushed off this speculation. Instead of being upset by the rumors, Meghan has chalked this talk up as part of being a royal.