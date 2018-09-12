Kylie Jenner’s Sexiest Neon Looks – Mini Dresses, Bikinis & More Of Her Bright Outfits

Kylie Jenner has been brightening up her wardrobe lately! From neon swimsuits to bright orange mini dresses, check out all of her most colorful looks!

Kylie Jenner would stand out from a crowd in even the most basic of outfits, but the reality star has made it clear this summer that she’s fine with having all eyes on her outfits. In June, the mom-of-one shared a photo of herself wearing a bright green crop top and matching maxi skirt with the caption, “bright colors all summer long,” and she’s kept true to her word. We’ve rounded up her best and boldest neon looks because the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is clearly keeping up with the colorful trend.

Kylie made a statement on Sept. 5 when she shared pics of her rocking a neon orange spaghetti strap dress. She kept to the color scheme by matching the outfit to her heels. Her purse was also the same color, but it was even more notable than her caption let on. Stormi Webster‘s mom wrote, “waiting for my baby to wake up like..” referring to her bored expression, and not giving any indication that this photo actually served to debut a never-before-seen Edie Parker bag.

The post was shared on the same day that New York Fashion Week kicked off, and revealed the exclusive first look at Edie Parker’s piece from its spring/summer 2019 collection. She didn’t tag that label, but Edie Parker shared the snap to its own account. The product was a sneak peak of the full collection, which was later revealed in a presentation on Sept. 10.

Keeping with the orange theme, the lip-kit mogul shared more photos on Sept. 8 of her wearing a carrot colored jacket and short set by Prada. But Kylie’s colorful vibe isn’t just reserved for her clothes – it also extends to her swimsuits. Over Labor Day weekend, she sported a bright yellow scoop neck bikini top with matching bottoms while lounging by the pool with her adorable baby girl. For even more of Kylie’s neon looks, check out our gallery above!