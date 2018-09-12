Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim For Not Being Able To ‘Let Loose’ As ‘KUWTK’ Fight Rages On

On a ‘KUWTK’ preview, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took a dance class together, but Kim refused to learn the choreography. Kourt then dissed her ‘inability to let loose.’

Don’t ever expect to see Kim Kardashian audition for So You Think You Can Dance. The social media maven revealed on a preview for the Sept. 16 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she doesn’t dance – even if she’s surrounded by friends and family at a dance class. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian teams up with friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq to learn choreography. Kim, however, awkwardly sits on the sidelines the entire time.

“Who’s ready to dance?” Kim asks after arriving late to the lesson. “I’m like a notorious non-dancer, like, it’s a thing. So let me see what you guys are doing.” Larsa tries to reassure her by telling her the routine isn’t “hard,” but the KKW Beauty owner still refrains from joining in. “I don’t care about hard,” she said, before referencing Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” to get her point across. “I just don’t dance. I make money moves.”

The mom-of-three sat off to the side and watched her pals learn the number. She then definitively decided dancing isn’t for her. “I can’t, you guys,” the reality star said. “I could be a stage mom! You need to get more into it.” However, her commentary doesn’t go over well with the other women who are starting to get annoyed with the critiques. “C’mon, Kim! Do something,” Larsa pleaded. “No,” Kim responded.

In a confessional, Kourt expressed her frustration with her younger sister. “Kim has this inability to let loose,” Kourtney explained. “She’s not even moving. If she’s just gonna sit here and critique us, then she can leave.” Kourtney’s been at the center of multiple fights this season with Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Scott Disick, but TBH, we totally see where she’s coming from on this one.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!