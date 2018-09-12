Khloe Kardashian Uses Social Media To ‘Vent’ At Tristan As They Rebuild Trust In Their Romance

Is there trouble in paradise for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? She posted a vague message online, but as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, this is her way of keeping her man in line!

It wasn’t even Thursday when Khloe Kardashian, 34, pulled off a “Throwback” by posting a cryptic note to her Instagram account on Sept. 11. It seems like the last time Koko did something like that, she was still dealing with her failing relationship with Lamar Odom, 38, so does this mean she and Tristan Thompson, 27, are on the rocks? Sadly, yeah. “Khloe is still having relationship struggles with Tristan,” a source close to Tristan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have a lot of love, but a lot of trust issues linger too. Khloe is angry and frustrated in her relationship with Tristan at a lot of the small stuff that he does still. She feels the need sometimes takes to social media to vent her frustration in her relationship.”

“She talks to Tristan all the time, but knows too that when she voices her frustrations with him online, all of his friends and family see too and they get involved too,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Sometimes the only way for Khloe to get through to Tristan is to not fight with him, but instead to take things a little public.” The insider says that Tristan’s friends and family are on Team Khloe, and they jump into action whenever they see her voice her anger online. “They inevitably pressure Tristan to do the right thing and make things right with Khloe. It is Khloe’s clever way of keeping Tristan honest and their family happy and together.”

Though it seemed like Khloe and Tristan had patched things up after the birth of baby True, the insider says that the couple still struggles with trust issues. Khloe seemed to indicate there was something going on with her Sept. 11 post, saying that “in a relationship you’re not supposed to be fighting your partner. You’re supposed to be arguing against the actual issues…TOGETHER.” In addition to this, Khloe posted a message that indicated she owned up to her own “toxic traits.”

Tristan seems to be stepping up his game, too. “He’s doing everything he can to repair and rebuild his relationship with Khloe,” the insider says. “Tristan feels horrible about the mistakes he has made in the past. He feels like his integrity now will always be in question. Sometimes the smallest misunderstandings with Khloe can blow up into the biggest issues. A simple missed text, or working out late at the gym can create unnecessary stress for Khloe. So Tristan is working harder to be more sensitive, thoughtful, loving and most importantly, honest.”