Kylie & Kendall Jenner: How Baby Stormi Has Repaired The Sisters’ Relationship

Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s relationship has never been better. And it’s all thanks to Stormi, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, here!

While some argue a baby can’t save a relationship, that wasn’t the case for sisters Kylie Jenner, 21, and Kendall, 22! After Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, the sisters are now closer than ever, we’ve learned. Keep in mind, this is the same duo who famously engaged in sibling rivalry while growing up on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “Kylie and Kendall have gotten much closer as sisters since Kylie became a mother,” a source close to the Kardashians shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “The sisters have had their ups and downs over the years. Kendall has gone through brief moments of being mean to Kylie and feeling lonely around her and her friends.”

Our source is referring to Kendall’s latest interview on Beats 1 Zaza World Radio that we reported on Sept. 10, during which the model admitted she was “so mean” to Kylie and her friends because Kendall was lonely. Kendall once even called Kylie a “c**t” for not lending her a dress, in a 2015 KUWTK episode that we’ll never forget! “It was not always easy being sisters for them, they have always been competitive with each other,” our source continues. “But all that has changed with the arrival of Stormi.” It turns out all the sisters needed was someone to connect over — in this case, a new member of the Kar-Jenner clan! “Kendall now feels more connected to Kylie than ever before. Kendall has been able to bond with her sister, love her, and feel closer than ever thanks to their mutual love for little Stormi,” our source adds. “Kendall loves being an aunt to Stormi and spoils her every chance she gets. Kylie has changed overnight too, into a more mature, sensitive, caring and loving mother, [and] sister and friend to Kendall since Stormi’s arrival. Stormi has been the best thing to ever happen to Kylie, and has been great for her sometimes tough relationship with Kendall too.”

We’re happy to see that Kendall still has a healthy relationship with Kylie, even seven months after Stormi’s birth. Just a month after Kylie and Travis Scott, 26, welcomed Stormi into the world, Kendall admitted the same sentiments our source shared in her March 14 Vogue cover interview. “It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall shared on witnessing Kylie become a mom. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloe; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”