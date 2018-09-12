Kendall Jenner Trolls Bodyshamers By Getting Back On A Horse 1 Day After Nude Photo Leak

People started slamming Kendall Jenner after a photoshoot where she rides a horse naked leaked online. The model seemed completely unbothered by the body shaming by getting right back on the horse – literally.

Kendall Jenner isn’t letting the haters bring her down. On Sept. 11, a photoshoot leaked online that showed the model completely naked. In some pics she could be seen running on the beach, and in others she was photographed riding a horse. Trolls online immediately started mocking her thin frame and shaming her for posing nude. In case you didn’t see any of the trolling, here’s a sample courtesy of user @zndaya: “kendall jenner really put her BARE pussy on a horse saddle………………i have no words.”

But it looks like the model is getting the last laugh! The very next day, she posted a video to her Instagram story of her riding yet another horse (but was clothed this time). When the Internet brings you down, the best thing to do is get right back on the horse!

As the ambassador for Longchamp and a longtime horse lover, it’s not really out of the ordinary to see the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star riding atop of the animal. She posed with horses recently for the brand’s latest ad campaign, and even opened up about how the shoot in Paris was “a dream come true.”

My two favorite things: horses and @KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/HWVtDlhb3C — B E N T H E (@kissykendall) September 12, 2018

“It was super fun. I’ve been a huge horse person my whole life. I’ve literally ridden horses since before I can remember. So, I have a very strong connection with horses and being able to shoot that was like a dream come true,” Kendall told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.