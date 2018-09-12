Kendall Jenner Fans Furious After Model Is Body Shamed For Naked Pics By ‘Disgusting’ Trolls’

Kendall Jenner is breaking the Internet with her naked pics. Unfortunately, not all of the comments about the stolen photos of the supermodel have been positive — and her fans are pissed about it!

Kendall Jenner is clearly not shy about flaunting her gorgeous body in the buff, but that doesn’t mean she should be shamed for it. On Sept. 11, a troll leaked nude pictures of Kendall, from photographer Russell James‘ new book, Angels, and to add insult to injury, people are shaming the model about the images. Twitter was flooded with nasty comments about Kendall and her fans are not here for it!

In the photos, Kendall can be seen running naked on the beach, and while she undoubtedly looks amazing, several mean comments have been made about Kendall’s athletic physique, skin tone, weight, poses, family…pretty much nothing was off limits! “They may be rich and famous and blah blah freaking blah. But, imagine being sooo untalented an having nothing more to offer, other than getting naked. The Kardashians/Jenners are just, sad,” was just one of many comments over the leaked photos. But Kendall’s fans are fiercely loyal and have taken to Twitter to defend the model.

“I applaud # KendallJenner for being brave and embracing her body. Those of you body shaming her need to take a back seat because you know nothing about the modeling industry,” wrote one user, hile another Twitter user slammed trolls for being sexist. “ # kendallJenner when even super models get made fun of for their looks, you know that women can’t win no matter what we do. Her sisters get slammed for being ‘fake’ and having plastic surgery, she gets made fun of for her natural body being too skinny with small breasts,” she wrote. Preach!

So yall body shame females who get work done on their body and now y’all not okay with a natural body smh just wanna complain about everything!! #KendallJenner — 𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓲 𝓜 (@SandersMichi) September 12, 2018

Body shaming the natural girls. Body shaming the unnatural girls. These girls just can’t catch a break. #KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/hVEYjHaOjC — kenny🌙 (@arianasthroat) September 12, 2018

Russell’s book has not yet been released, but will feature several other images of Kendall that include her riding a horse, climbing a tree, and lounging in a pool. We are sure the internet will have plenty to say about those, too. Although, it’s pretty clear that much of the backlash Kendall is facing has to do with her famous family. The entire Angels book is full of images of naked supermodels, yet Kendall’s are the only ones that have been leaked. No one should have to face that kind of public shaming, even if they are a famous model!