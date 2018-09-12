Kendall Jenner Vs. Bella Hadid: Which Supermodel Slays In Sheer Best?

Sheer is here! Your favorite supermodels are hitting the streets and the runways in sultry sheer tops, dresses and more! See Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s best sheer looks and let us know who wore them better!

Skin is in, and models like Kendall Jenner, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, aren’t afraid to show it off! These models and plenty more just like them have been donning sheer looks from the city streets to the high fashion runways. From Paris, to New York, check out BFF Kendall and Bella’s hottest sheer looks! And, let us know in the comments, who you think wore the sultry style better!

Kendall is one star who’s been taking advantage of the sheer trend, having rocked it throughout New York Fashion Week’s spring/summer 2019 season (going on now!). The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit the hottest party at NYFW — the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS bash — on September 7 in a lingerie-inspired black sheer dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The model’s black underwear and bra were visible through the sexy number, which also featured a jeweled top. Following the party, Kendall then changed into another black sheer look for an afterparty at New York’s 1OAK nightclub later that night. Kendall rocked a sheer black ensemble with a corset top and black stripes throughout.

Back in May, Kendall wore thee most revealing dress at the Cannes Film Festival — the one event most stars attend just to be seen. She turned heads on the red carpet at the Secret Chopard Party in a sheer Alexandre Vauthier minidress with featuring glittery fabric draped over her incredible figure. She wore nude underwear beneath the gold accented dress, and let her nipples be free, exposing her breasts to the cameras.

(Left) Kendall Jenner at the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration at the Opera Garnier, Paris, France on September 11, 2018; (Right) Bella Hadid in head-to-toe Dior at the annual Dior post-couture show ball in Paris in January 2018.

