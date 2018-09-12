JWoww is not to be messed with, and unfortunately for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Reunion’ castmate, Angelina Pivarnick, she learned that the hard way. The two got into a fight at a club and the footage will leave you shook.

JWoww? More like JPoww! As any fan of the Jersey Shore series knows, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, 32, can pack a mean punch and is not afraid to throw down in a fight. After all, she’s had beef with almost all of her castmates at one point or another, and more often than not, it turned physical. You would think that returning cast member, Angelina Pivarnick, 32, would have learned her lesson not to pick on Jenni, but clearly she has not, as newly released footage, from the latest episode, shows Jenni putting Angelina in a headlock!

In the clip, Angelina is playfully messing with Jenni by sitting on her lap while the crew is out at a nightclub. Jenni clearly tells her “too soon” and that they aren’t “there yet.” Yep, that’s all we would have needed to back off, knowing Jenni’s badass history. But, Angelina keeps on bugging her, even going so far as trying to put ice down her dress. Jenni is not having it and gets up and that when – get this – Angelina chases her around the club! Jenni finally has enough and puts Angelina in one of the most intense headlocks we’ve ever seen. Even roommate, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks scared! ‘I don’t know what Angelina is thinking messing with Jenni,” he says in his confessional. “Roger don’t even do that to her yet and he’s been married to her for eight years,” he said in the clip obtained by Us Weekly. Good point, Ron, good point! WATCH THE FULL WILD CLIP OF JENNI AND ANGELINA FIGHTING HERE.

So what prompted Jenni’s to go all UFC on Angelina? Well, these two have a long-standing feud that started after Angelina left the shore house in Season 1 back in 2009. She took to Instagram tagging Jenni in a picture as a, “Jersey Whore.” The picture is still up on Ang’s account, but Jenni says that’s not the only thing that bothers her about her frenemy. Turns out, she didn’t feel comfortable with Angelina in the house amid all the crazy drama with Ronnie and baby mama, Jen Harley. “The thing with Angelina was real and it’s been going on for years. But when [Nicole] invited her to Vegas, the real-life stuff was happening with Ron and I was just like, ‘This is weird for an outsider to be involved,’” she told Us Weekly.

The fight looks pretty gnarly and we can’t wait to see how the rest of the episode plays out when it airs on MTV on Sept. 14, at 8pm ET. This season of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion is jam-packed with enough drama for at least one more season, if we do say so ourselves!