Justin Bieber’s Manager Scooter Braun Feared He’d Die In His Sleep: ‘He Had So Much Crap In Him’

Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun got candid in a recent interview on The Red Pill podcast when he shockingly revealed he thought the singer was going to die during his tough years.

Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun isn’t afraid to admit at one point in his career he feared for the singer’s life due to his unhealthy ways and the things he was consuming. In a new tell-all interview on Van Lathan‘s The Red Pill podcast, Scooter discussed the ups and downs of Justin’s days in the past few years and gave him credit for turning his life around after hitting a scary low point. “There was a time where I would go to sleep almost every night, when he had money to fly away from me, and I was worried every night that I was gonna lose him,” Scooter revealed in the interview. “There was the time where I was telling him he’s not allowed to work. He used to yell and scream at me. He wanted to put music out, he wanted to tour, but I thought if he did that, he would die. I just refused. I didn’t want him to work because I wanted him to get healthy. I thought he was going to die…thought he was going to go to sleep one night and have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning. I’d try to monitor him from a distance and would fly after him at times.”

Scooter continued talking about the fearful situation by admitting he tried helping Justin for a year in many different ways, including attending Al-Anon meetings, but in the end, he failed. It wasn’t until Justin, himself, decided to make a change that things got better. Although many people credit Scooter for turning Justin’s life around, he explained that he doesn’t deserve it and that the only one who should get credit is Justin for making the decision he made.

The decision seemed to be the right one for the “Let Me Love You” singer. In addition to turning to faith and becoming more spiritual, Justin seems to be making love a number one priority in his life. After getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21, this past summer, the Biebs has looked happier than he’s ever looked.

We’re so thrilled to know Justin has come such a long way and is now leading a positive and beneficial life! We’re excited to see him do more great things both professionally and personally and can’t wait to see what he has in store in the near future!