‘BiP’: Jordan Gushes About Future With Jenna Just Weeks Before Shocking Cheating Scandal

Just weeks before Jenna Cooper was exposed for allegedly cheating on Jordan Kimball, the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars raved about each other and dished all about their plans for the future in this EXCLUSIVE interview.

When Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper filmed the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special at the end of August, they were happily engaged, in love and ready to begin their lives together. Fast-forward to Sept. 11, though, when news broke that Jenna had allegedly been seeing another man throughout her entire relationship with Jordan…and allegedly planned on leaving her BIP lover when the time was right. Before all this drama, though, Jenna and Jordan were planning a TV wedding for June 9, 2019, and they could not stop gushing over their journey and future.

“When we did the engagement photo shoot and Jenna came down in a wedding dress — that was the moment I knew engagement [was going to happen],” Jordan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the reunion taping. “When I saw Jenna in that wedding dress, it just hit me.” She added in agreement, “I felt the same way. I told him if he asked me, I would absolutely say yes. But I didn’t know if he would!” Well, as we saw on the Sept. 11 episode, Jordan did propose with a gorgeous Neil Lane ring, and Jenna happily accepted.

Now, though, Jordan says he doesn’t know where they stand. Just hours before the finale aired, alleged text messages from Jenna to another man surfaced on RealitySteve.com. In the messages, the person who is allegedly Jenna confessed her love for this anonymous person, and told him that she was only dating Jordan for her career. “I don’t even like him, let alone love him,” Jenna allegedly wrote. “I’m better than him and once I’m able to break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it’ll make you feel better. He means nothing to me and never has.”

Jenna denied the cheating allegations, but Jordan told People that he’s certain the messages were written by her, and admitted that he’s completely devastated. “I don’t know how to handle this,” he told the mag. “This is embarrassing and it just hurts my pride.”

It’s hard to believe that just weeks ago, Jordan was telling us about his plans for the pair’s wedding. “It’s going to be a black and white party, very classy,” he raved. “We want fun, music, sunset. It’s going to be really nice.”