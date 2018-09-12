‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Jordan Calls Off Engagement After Jenna’s Alleged Cheating

And just like that…it’s over. Just one day after It was confirmed that Jordan and Jenna got engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ he revealed that he decided to call off the engagement amidst her cheating scandal.

Jordan Kimball has ended his relationship with Jenna Cooper amidst reports that she’s been cheating on him since they got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this summer. Jordan announced his decision on Instagram Sept. 12, less than 24 hours after his proposal aired during the show’s finale. “I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship,” he wrote. “It breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me.”

Hours before Jordan and Jenna’s engagement was revealed on the Sept. 11 Bachelor in Paradise finale, shocking text messages surfaced on Reality Steve, which were allegedly from Jenna to another man she had been seeing all summer. In the messages, the person who is allegedly Jenna claimed she was only with Jordan for career purposes. She (allegedly Jenna) said she didn’t love him, then promised to break up with him and “make him look bad” to be with the other man when the time was right. Jenna denied the cheating allegations against her, but Jordan admitted to People that he was certain the messages were written by his fiancee.

Now, he’s opened up about the situation further and revealed just how gutted he is by what happened. “When you’re in love, even the experiences you’ve had with them is something to respect,” he wrote. “Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be.” He concluded, “I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to.”

Before this shocking development, Jordan and Jenna had already set a wedding date for June 9, 2019. They were planning to tie the knot where they first met, in Mexico, with Chris Harrison officiating. Obviously, all of that has changed in the blink of an eye. Jenna has yet to comment on social media.