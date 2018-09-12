‘AGT’s Howie Mandel Defends Courtney Hadwin Ahead Of Finals: She Is ‘The Brightest Light’

Mel B and Heidi Klum felt like ‘AGT’ frontrunner Courtney Hadwin was nervous during her latest performance, but Howie Mandel raved about the teen to HL EXCLUSIVELY and says she always ‘delivers!’

Howie Mandel is Courtney Hadwin’s biggest fan. After all, she was his Golden Buzzer pick early on in the season. Howie knows that Courtney has what it takes to win America’s Got Talent season 13. Mel B and Heidi Klum had some criticism after the 14-year-old’s semi-finals performance, saying her nerves were more visible on stage this time around. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Howie after the show and asked what he thought about their reviews of Courtney’s latest performance.

“I think it is professional jealousy! [Laughs] I think they are just feeling it. I think when Courtney hits the stage they are like, ‘How does Howie see it? How does Howie identify it?’ You know, listen, Courtney is not somebody that you look to for perfection,” Howie told us EXCLUSIVELY after the latest semi-finals round. “Courtney Hadwin is someone you look to entertain and explode. To be a firecracker and the brightest light in the room, and I think she delivers all of that! And I think if you want perfection you are looking down the wrong lane. But everyone has got their opinion.”

The world will find out whether or not Courtney makes it to the AGT season 13 finals during the Sept. 12 results show. The British teen has been a frontrunner all season long because of her powerful and one-of-a-kind voice. “She’s amazing! You don’t see that very often, and she is 14 years old,” Simon Cowell said early on in the season. Simon certainly knows talent when he sees it! America’s Got Talent season 13 airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The season 13 finale event will air Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.