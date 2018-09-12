How Olivia Culpo Went From A Short Bob To Super Sexy Pony In One Day & You Can Too

Celebs seem to rock a new, sexy hairstyle every day, but hair extensions make it easy for ANYONE to look and feel like a star! Read an expert tutorial below!

Olivia Culpo has been out and about in NYC during New York Fashion Week. Each day, she looks gorgeous in her designer outfits, and her hair and makeup have been flawless as well! She stepped out with a sleek bob on September 4, and then one day later, on September 5, rocked a long, wavy ponytail! One of our all-time faves, Justine Marjan, who also frequently works with Khloe Kardashian, did her hair and is breaking down the look so you can copy it this fall!

Here’s how to get the look. Justine says, “Start by prepping hair with TRESemme Thick and Full Cream, then blow dry with the ghd air blow dryer. Next, use the ghd gold styler to direct the roots back. Attach an upside down Hidden Crown Hair Clip-in Extention to the back of the head and two to the top. Gather the top section with a wooden boar bristle brush and use TRESemme Micro Mist Hairspray.” She continues, “Secure with a Kitsch elastic and then repeat on the bottom section. Curl through the length of the ponytail with the ghd soft curl iron and then backbrush and seal the look with more hairspray.” Add some bold brows and a pretty lip, and you’ll look just like Olivia!

There are so many types of extensions — clip ins, halos, which have an invisible wire, and ponytail wraps, just to name a few. With a little practice, you can totally switch up your hair as often as a celeb! Practice makes perfect!