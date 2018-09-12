Heidi Klum Spills Secrets Of New Show After ‘Project Runway’: It’s ‘Important’ For The Designers

Heidi Klum is getting ready to launch her exciting, new fashion design reality show. Now she’s revealing what’s different this time around on her upcoming project and we’ve got the inside scoop!

Heidi Klum, 45, said “Auf Wiedersehen” to Project Runway when it was announced on Sept. 7 that she is departing her hit fashion design reality show after 16 seasons. It’s been reported the blonde beauty is joining forces on a new upcoming show with co-star, Tim Gunn. The America’s Got Talent judge and Tim, 65, are setting their sights on a fresh project and Heidi reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that their new venture is very “important” for the designers. “I mean, it was always great to see the designers on TV, but you as an audience, if you loved something then you could never have it and now you can so it is great for the viewers. But it is very important for the designers,” she says.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel adds, “I want to make it special for the designers because I feel like they never had this opportunity to go into the world with their designs. In the past the designers got prize money, but they never got their designs sold to the people and I think that is very important.” As fans know, Heidi hosted the Project Runway series while Tim gained popularity as a mentor to the contestants who competed to create the best designs under a tight deadline. But she promises that their new collaboration will be very different.

When it came to sharing specific details, the German supermodel kept things mostly under wraps. “Well I can’t give too much away because obviously I want people to be surprised and wowed when they see it. I have been working very hard on this and I want to make it special for our audience and make it special for people who like fashion.” However, it was clear she couldn’t be more thrilled about embarking on this new chapter with Gunn. “Tim and I are married!” Heidi joked. “We are an old married couple and we will stay married forever. This is our baby. Our baby is old enough and can walk by itself and we are now waiting to push out our new baby. We are a married couple in a way!”

In a Sept. 7 statement released by Amazon Studios – which is developing the new fashion competition series – Heidi said she was “incredibly proud” of her stint on Project Runway. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.” With the huge success Heidi and Tim help bring to the show, it’s no wonder fans are freaking out with excitement to tune into their next collaboration!