Halsey Poses Topless & Wears Nothing But Her Panties In Sexy New Pic

Damn girl! Halsey showed off her killer physique in a recent Instagram post, wearing nothing but underwear, but it’s the caption that will have you saying, ‘Awww!” Is she sending a message to BF G-Eazy with the sweet statement?

Halsey is taking it all off for the Gram! The singer stripped down to just her panties for a sexy pic that she posted on Sept. 11. In the photo, we only see the back of the “Bad At Love” singer, who is posing seductively on top of a stool. While the photo is straight fire, we also couldn’t ignore the sweet caption. “Said I’d catch you if you fall,” she wrote. Is Halsey referring to G-Eazy, who she just got back together with? It would seem so, because she recently made some comments about having G’s back, and they will make you swoon!

Halsey has been open about her desire to help G-Eazy, who has struggled with drug addiction in the past, in the wake of Mac Miller‘s tragic death from an apparent overdose. “I’m definitely his person,” she told TMZ when asked if she was there for her boyfriend. “I think any kind of person, celebrity or not, feels like they’re bothering people when they talk about their problems.” she continued. You need, “good people around you who won’t make you feel like you’re bothering them,” she said.

Halsey also posted a similar statement on her Instagram after Mac’s passing. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being such a good friend to Gerald. For making millions of people happy even when you were suffering,” she wrote. “Check on your friends. Please. Call them. Tell them you love them. Be a resource that comes with no judgment. Let your friends unfold without feeling like they are burdening you,” she captioned the Sept. 8, post.

It looks like G’s in good hands with Halsey and we can’t wait to see what the future hold for these two– more music, more performances, more PDA, bring it on! These two are so in love, and it shows!