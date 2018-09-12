Bella & Gigi Hadid Lead Parade Of Sexy Models At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie NYFW Show

It was a dreary day in NYC, but Rihanna brought the heat, showing off her new Savage and Fenty designs during her New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 12.

Rihanna, 30, knows how to throw a party! After countless fashion shows during the past week, Rihanna was the official New York Fashion Week closer…and her show did not disappoint. The show, which featured model sisters Gigi & Bella Hadid, was live streamed on YouTube, scheduled for a 7:30pm start time in Brooklyn, New York.

Both Gigi and Bella looked absolutely gorgeous as they showed off different lingerie sets from RiRi’s line during the show. Gigi modeled an olive green bra and panties lingerie set that had white decorative flowers attached and Bella modeled a light blue lace bra and panties with a tiny wraparound skirt. Pregnant model Slick Woods, aka Rihanna’s muse, was also a highlight of the show as she hit the runway showing off her bare baby bump.

Unlike other shows during Spring / Summer 2019 fashion week, Rihanna adopted the see-now-buy-now format. As soon as the clothes were showcased on the runway, that fall collection was available to shop on SavageX.com/FW18. If you prefer to shop in person, check out the Savage pop-ups coming around the country. The New York City pop-up will open on September 13 at 577 Broadway. The line is super body positive, and size inclusive. Bras range from 32A to 40DD. And “nude” includes a variety of colors for all skin tones. Just like her Fenty Beauty line, she’s catering to ALL of her fans.

We knew Rihanna would bring the drama and sex appeal to this fashion show, and somehow she managed to top her previous NYFW shows. Last September, her Fenty X Puma show, at the Park Avenue Armory, featured 50-foot high piles of glittering hot pink sand. BMX motocross bikes flew over the giant piles of sand at the beginning and end of the runway show, which delighted and awed the crowd!

We loved seeing Rihanna’s fashion show with the Hadid sisters! It was definitely a highlight of NYFW and something to memorable to always look back on. We can’t wait to see what else the singer and fashion designer has in store!