Michael Costello’s Spring/Summer collection at New York Fashion Week showcased dynamic, bold, and statement-making styles for women and men. The collection was effortlessly stunning and HollywoodLife.com has all the details.

From bright red ruffles to sparkling gowns, Michael Costello’s Spring/Summer 2019 runway show at NYFW on Sept 7 introduced sharp, eye-catching styles. The collection was full of deep reds, oranges, and multicolored prints and favored floor-length dresses and skirts. The dramatic slits impressed us the most as they revealed super sexy thighs, which is a huge trend among stars like Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce on the red carpet.

Influencer/model Gigi Gorgeous was glamorous on the runway, modeling a vivid red dress featuring a high neckline with loose, long sleeves. Yet, it was the hip slit that really made the outfit pop. But, it was the final design, a glittery black sequined gown that wooed the audience the most. The floor-length design featured gold, silver, turquoise, purple, and sheer fabrics and it was seriously magical. It even sparked audience members to cheer and stand up in awe as the model glided down the runway. Ty Hunter, Titus Burgess and J. Alexander were just some of the famous faces who watched Gigi and other models from the front row.

Men wore unique and bold designs that redefined sophistication. From the eye-catching gold bikinis to the multicolored hooded jumpsuit, every outfit was extremely fierce and made heads turn. As for the beauty, models had long, beachy waves with lots of movement. HollywoodLife.com was backstage after the show, where we spoke to hairstylist, Lauren Amanda, sponsored by NUME. She told us that Michael was inspired by the bombshell Victoria’s Secret waves and used NUME’s signature wands to create a tropical look.

If you’re interested in trying the tropical wave, Lauren also told us a quick tip EXCLUSIVELY — allow the hair to cool after it’s released from the wand. You can try pinning it, because it’s important to let the hair cool completely and not to touch it while you finish the rest of your head. If you let your hair cool, it should stay throughout the whole day.