11 Times Elizabeth Hurley Has Made One-Piece Bathing Suits Look Sexier Than Ever

Elizabeth Hurley is known for her incredible swimsuits, but she doesn’t need a skimpy bikini to look sexy AF! We’re taking a look at all the times she slayed while wearing a one-piece!



Elizabeth Hurley, 53, looks great in just about anything, but all bets are off when the model turned designer puts on a swimsuit. Liz’s seemingly ageless physique is flawless, and even more so in these recent pics of her rocking one-pieces! From brightly colored beachwear, to plunging necklines, she knows what works for her figure, and slays every time!

In Liz’s most recent Instagram post from Sept. 10, she was looking regal in a purple monokini that showed off MAJOR cleavage. In the bathroom mirror selfie, Liz’s curvy breasts are on full display, in the swimsuit that dips daringly low! She looks smoking! The star has clearly been soaking up the sun, and was bronze as ever. Plus, her wavy, fresh-off-the-beach hair only added more sexiness to the selfie! Liz got honest in the post, and explained her latest fitness regime to fans. “Four days into my detox retreat at @vivamayr taking ‘the cure’. It’s brutal but I’m beginning to get my mojo back,” her caption read. See – even fitness queens like Liz need to practice self care!

Back on August 13, Liz shared another sexy swimsuit selfie with her one million followers, and looked equally as striking! The star commanded attention as she posed in a baby blue one piece swimsuit, while on a boat. Liz rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses as her hair blew in the mind, and the photo truly looked like a scene from a movie! Elizabeth’s life is so picturesque! In the post, she also enticed fans with info on how to purchase her swimsuit, which she designed herself! “Test driving the new @elizabethhurleybeach samples (yes, it counts as work,” she captioned the post along with a wink emoji. If boating counts as work for Liz, we are having some major FOMO!

We cannot forget the time Liz sizzled in a red strapless one-piece. On April 9, the stunner shared a photo of herself in a fiery red swimsuit, and fans could not get over how good she looked in the picture, taken on Tagomago Island. “I love and respect how you are rockin a one piece and looking awesome! You can by all means be wearing ANY one piece but it’s an awesome choice when u are with your kids to keep it simple and CLASSY,” one diehard fan said. We have to agree! Liz is looking like a class act here. Take a look at the gallery above to see all of Liz’s best one-piece swimsuit looks!