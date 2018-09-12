‘DWTS’ Cast Season 27 Revealed: A ‘Harry Potter’ Star, Tinashe & More — Full List

‘DWTS’ season 27 is going to be one to remember! The full cast was revealed on the Sept. 12 edition of ‘Good Morning America.’ Find out which celebrities are joining and who their partners are!

It’s almost fall, and that means another season of Dancing With the Stars is upon us. The season 27 cast was unveiled, and the lineup is incredible. The new season will premiere Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC and follows season 26’s all-athletes edition. A few stars have already been confirmed, including Disney Channel Original Movie star Milo Manheim and The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon.

During the Bachelor In Paradise finale, Joe Amabile was offered a spot on the show in order to be closer to his newly-reunited girlfriend, Kendall Long. He happily took the spot on the show. Check out the rest of the cast and their partners below!

“Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, 32, is paired with Jenna Johnson

Zombies DCOM star Milo Manheim, 17, is paired with Witney Carson

The Facts of Life stars Nancy McKeon, 52, is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, 27, is paired with Keo Motsepe

Singer Tinashe, 25, is paired with new pro Brandon Armstrong

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace is with Cheryl Burke

Comedian Nikki Glaser, 34, is paired with Gleb Savchenko

Olympian Mary Lou Retton, 50, is paired with Sasha Farber

Model Alexis Ren, 21, is paired with Alan Bersten

The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, 58, is paired with Emma Slater

Country singer Bobby Bones, 38, is paired with Sharna Burgess

Super Bowl champion & former NFL player DeMarcus Ware, 36, is paired with Lindsay Arnold

Paralympic Alpine skier Danelle Umstead, 46, is with Artem Chigvintsev

There’s going to be a double dose of DWTS this fall. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors will premiere Oct. 7. The show will feature your favorite dancing pros as mentors to the younger dancers and celebs. The cast hasn’t been announced yet so stay tuned!