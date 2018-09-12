‘AGT’s Courtney Hadwin, 14, Reveals What Kind Of Song She’d Sing In Finals: It Would Be ‘Different’

‘AGT’ frontrunner Courtney Hadwin is waiting to hear whether or not she’s made it to the finals, but she revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY her ideas about the potential $1 million performance!

The America’s Got Talent season 13 finale is only a week away, and Courtney Hadwin continues to be a frontrunner to make it to the finals and possibly win the entire competition! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the 14-year-old after the Sept. 11 edition of the semi-finals about her thoughts on the upcoming finale. “If I get there, it will be another old song, but it is going to be different,” she told HollywoodLife.

Courtney sang Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” during the semi-finals. Heidi Klum and Mel B noted after her semi-finals performance that the British singer seemed a little more visible this week, and Courtney doesn’t dispute that. “I think I agree with Heidi and Mel B’s comments because I was really nervous going on stage because I am one step closer to the final, and I tried to step up, but then Howie [Mandel] and Simon [Cowell]’s comments can’t get better!”

No matter what happens on America’s Got Talent, we’re going to be hearing Courtney’s name for a long time. She said it’s “really, really exciting” to know that AGT has helped kickstart her career. Courtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a previous interview the best advice she’s gotten from the judges. “To be myself,” she said. “That meant more than anything to me to hear that.” Courtney has taken that advice to heart and has been so unique week after week. The last round of semi-finalists, including Courtney, will find out whether or not they’ve made the finals during the Sept. 12 results show. The AGT season 13 finale event will air Sept. 18 and 19 on NBC.