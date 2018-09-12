Chelsea Houska Reveals She’s Suffering From Painful Mastitis 2 Weeks After Giving Birth: It’s ‘Awful’

Ouch! This ‘Teen Mom’ star just welcomed an adorable baby girl, but says she’d rather ‘give birth all over’ again than deal with her painful new infection.

Chelsea Houska, 27, was able to ring in her birthday with the birth of her third child Layne, but she spent her eldest daughter’s ninth birthday laid up with an infection. “Mastitis is no joke,” she tweeted. “I felt so bad being so sick on Aubree‘s birthday but I’m so grateful for my parents who helped make her feel special and I can’t wait to give her the BEST day once I’m over this nastiness.” After all that honesty, the Teen Mom alum received tons of messages from fans who have dealt with the same infection and called it “one of the worst pains.” And when someone wrote, “I’d rather give birth all over than have mastisis,” Chelsea admitted that she had just said that same thing to her husband Cole DeBoer, 30. Sounds so brutal!

So what is mastisis exactly? It can be caused by cracks in the nipple allowing bacteria into a momma’s milk duct. It’s characterized by swelling, burning, a fever and pain — sometimes only during breastfeeding, but possibly all the time. Ouch! We wouldn’t wish that on anybody, and it’s unfortunate that Chelsea has to deal with this when she just welcomed an adorable baby girl to her brood. As if she didn’t have her hands full enough already!

Layne was born on Aug. 29 and has been all over Chelsea’s Instagram ever since. We’ve loved following along during the first two weeks of her life! Our favorite shots so far? Little Layne being held by her sibs, Aubree and Watson.

Mastitis is no joke 😩 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) September 7, 2018

I felt so bad being so sick on Aubrees birthday but im so grateful for my parents who helped make her feel special and I can’t wait to give her the BEST day once im over this nastiness 😩 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) September 7, 2018

Chelsea was so forthcoming with her fans throughout her entire pregnancy, so we aren’t surprised that she’d open up after giving birth about everything from how cute her kids look together to how painful her breast infection is. Luckily, it sounds like she’s on the mend. “This is the first day that I don’t feel like I’m dying since Thursday. I never knew how horrible mastitis was. Aaaand I never want to go through it again.”

Wishing this mother of three all the best and a speedy recovery!