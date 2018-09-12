Charlie Puth & Halston Sage Spark Relationship Rumors As They Cozy Up At NYFW — Sweet Pic

Could it be?! Charlie Puth & Halston Sage got real cozy during fashion week. See the pic that has everyone convinced they’re an item!

Charlie Puth, 26, & Halston Sage, 25, both showed up to the Yellow Ball, on Sept. 10, and they were all over each other! Rumors of a romance were ignited when the two were seen getting cozy at the event, thrown by Pharrell Williams. The “Attention” singer displayed a beaming smile as he held Halston in his lap, while a friend in the room snapped a photo of the moment. Charlie even shared the sweet pic on his Instagram for all to see! Did he just make it IG official?

The pair attended the NYFW charity event, held at the Brooklyn Museum, in order to show support for the Young Audiences Arts for Learning. The two stars showed out for the good cause, but they were giving a lot of love to each other as well. As they looked at each other, the pair simply could not stop smiling! In the adorable photo, Halston donned a stunning black strapless dress which featured embellishment along the front. Charlie kept it simple in a classic black and white tux, looking dapper as ever. “Is he in love?” one fan questioned in the comments. “U BOTH ARE SO CUTE TOGETHERR,” another wrote, clearly loving the pair together!

Charlie was previously romantically linked to actress and singer, Bella Thorne. Things didn’t exactly end well however, after Charlie publicly accused the star of cheating! The situation got messy when he alleged that Bella had been two-timing him with actor Tyler Posey. “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” he said on Twitter at the time. Let’s hope Charlie has finally found his dream romance with Halston!

Other attendees at Pharrell’s Yellow Ball included Coca Rocha, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliot and A$AP Ferg. It was truly a star studded event! As Charlie and the Paper Towns actress mingled with guests, he sweetly slung his arm around her. If these two stars are indeed an item, we are shipping this so hard!