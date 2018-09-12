Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Both Working On Diss Tracks: Feud Will Get ‘Worse’ Before It Gets Better

After what went down between Cardi and Nicki at the Harper’s Bazaar party, we’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop — no pun intended. Will it come in the form of a diss track?

All eyes are on Cardi B, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 35, after their rumored feud became all too real at New York Fashion Week — and it sounds like it’s far from over. Recall, the talented rappers were both at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7 when Cardi threw a red platform heel at Nicki and left with a bump on her forehead from security, plus a ripped dress. She explained herself on Instagram afterward, writing, “When you mention my child, choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**king off!” And while Nicki called that “some clown sh*t” on her Queen Radio show, a source close to the rappers told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that diss tracks are on the way from both rappers.

“The next phase in their feud is music and they are both actively writing and will be in the studio very soon to go after each other,” the insider said. “They aren’t going to be friends anytime soon and they are going to explore this feud and take it on for all that it’s worth. It’s only going to get worse before it has any chance to ever get better.” Yikes! Does that mean that shoe-throwing and angry rants were just the beginning? Fans will no doubt be on the edge of their seats until Cardi or Nicki makes their next move.

Will their alleged diss tracks feature anyone else in the industry? So far it doesn’t seem like anybody is willing to stick their necks out to take a side, but a collab would be crazy! Only time will tell, though…

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Nicki and Cardi’s reps for comment.