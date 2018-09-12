Cardi B Claps Back At Nicki Minaj Again By Dissing Her Album Sales: ‘Numbers Don’t F**** Lie’

Cardi B took to Instagram on Sept. 12 to continue her feud with Nicki Minaj by posting a photo that pointed out her album made more sales than the ‘Ganja Burn’ singer’s did in 2018.

Cardi B, 25, is not yet through with taking chances to clap back at Nicki Minaj, 35, and she did just that on Sept. 12 when she took to Instagram to prove she sold more albums than Nicki did so far this year. The rapper posted a screenshot of a photo that’s titled “2018’s Top 10 Best Selling Hip-Hop Albums” and it shows Drake‘s Scorpion in the number one spot with 2.9 million and Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy at number three with 1.5 million. Nicki’s Queen is not on the list at all. “NUMBERS DONT F*CKIN LIE 🗣🗣🗣🗣,” Cardi captioned the post clearly throwing shade at Nicki.

It’s not clear where the stats are from but Cardi’s not holding back with trying to win in her headline-making feud with Nicki. Her album diss totally goes against Nicki’s social media posts about having a top album especially against rapper Travis Scott. Travis’ Astroworld is number seven at one million on the list Cardi posted and Nicki has been known for trying to insist she has sold more albums than Travis since their albums came out within a week of each other.

Nicki has yet to respond to Cardi’s cryptic diss but we wouldn’t be surprised if she did. She’s been speaking out a lot on the episodes of her radio station Queen Radio and even denied Cardi’s claims that she spoke ill of Kulture on the air. With Cardi’s recent post, it doesn’t seem like the feud will stop anytime soon.

We’ll keep an eye out for any more posts Cardi or Nicki share on social media. These two continue to surprise us on a daily basis. We’re not sure if they’ll ever be able to come to a truce in the future but we’re not losing hope!