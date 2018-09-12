BTS Slays The ‘AGT’ Stage For First Time With Fantastic Performance Of ‘Idol’

BTS hit the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage for the very first time on Sept. 12 for a show-stopping performance of their hit ‘Idol.’

Yes, BTS just did that! The K-pop group performed a sensational rendition of their song “Idol” during the Sept. 12 results show of America’s Got Talent. The boys sounded great, and those dance moves were top notch. Seriously, there’s nothing better than a BTS performance! This was the group’s first-ever AGT performance, and it was one to remember!

On the same day as their America’s Got Talent season 13 performance, the group was nominated for an 2018 American Music Award. BTS is nominated in the Favorite Social Artist category. Congrats to the boys! The group and their amazing fandom, the BTS ARMY, are more than deserving of this award. We’re crossing our fingers that they win!

AGT judge Simon Cowell is not surprised at all that K-pop groups like BTS have taken over the music industry with their incredible music. “I had this meeting with Sony three years ago,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and I remember saying to them that there is thing that is about to come from the east and its called K-Pop and it’s going to crash on here. And they were like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So I am not surprised and this is just the beginning.” You got that right, Simon!