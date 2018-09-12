‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Reveals She’s Pregnant Less Than 1 Year After Arie Breakup

Now we know why Bekah didn’t appear on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — she’s expecting a baby! We’ve got all the details on the 23-year-old’s pregnancy journey.

Congrats! Bekah Martinez, 23, is headed for motherhood. The Bachelor alum didn’t find love with Arie Luyendyk, but she’s been living with her boyfriend Grayston Leonard and they’ve got a baby on the way — and soon! Bekah is 20 weeks along and called her pregnancy “a dream come true” in an interview with Pure Wow. “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long,” she said. “I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.” After keeping it between them and their family for awhile, Bekah and Grayston are now sharing their exciting news with the world!

No wonder she didn’t appear on this season of Bachelor in Paradise! Bekah has plenty more on her plate, but she doesn’t regret missing out on the chance for more reality TV. “I think pregnancy is better than Bachelor in Paradise,” she said. “Although I’m probably equally as sweaty, exhausted, nauseous, stressed out and emotional, at least I don’t have to worry about finding a man. I already have that one covered.” While she and Grayston aren’t making a marriage decision yet “with all of the hormones and the stress they’re under,” Bekah claims this pregnancy has brought them closer together.

So how does she feel after finishing off her first trimester? “I’m feeling super energized,” she said. “I’ve been able to do a lot of activities that I normally do, like hiking, backpacking and a little bit of climbing.” Such a relief considering she was nauseous and struggling to climb stairs in the beginning of her pregnancy journey!

Fans may have been shocked by the sudden news, but they’re already flooding Bekah’s social media with congratulations. While her Instagram made it clear she and Grayston were dating, Bekah did an incredible job of hiding her baby bump for so long. But now that she’s come clean, we can truly forgive her for missing Bachelor in Paradise.

We know the 23-year-old is due in January 2019, and we couldn’t be more excited for Bekah to begin this next chapter.