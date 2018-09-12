Asia Argento Spotted For 1st Time After She Was Accused Of Sleeping With Underage Co-Star – See Pic

Asia Argento has emerged from hiding following Jimmy Bennett’s Aug. 22 sexual accusation statement. See her first pic in public since, here.

The last time the public saw Asia Argento, 42, she was pictured in bed with a then 17-year-old Jimmy Bennett, now 22. Finally, Asia has been spotted for the first time since Jimmy confirmed his sexual assault accusation in a statement to The New York Times on Aug. 22. But the Italian actress was nowhere near the United States! Asia, who allegedly had sex with her underage and former co-star Jimmy in 2013, was photographed leaving her director Giovanni Veronesi’s car in Rome on Sept. 12, TMZ reported. SEE THE FIRST PIC OF ASIA ARGENTO AFTER THE SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATION, HERE.

Asia isn’t hiding from social media, either. The girlfriend of the late Anthony Bourdain, who allegedly paid Jimmy $250,000 according to Asia’s attorney Mark Heller in his Sept. 7 statement to CNN, posted a selfie to her Instagram Story on Sept. 12. “My love for you is like a heavy liquor on which I get drunk periodically, a poetical drug, a crystal that’s easily broken,” she wrote over the photo. The actress followed with another picture, this time of her fingers tatted with the letters H-O-P-E, and wrote in Italian (translated), “You’re with me forever.”

Jimmy first notified Asia with his intent to sue in November of 2017, the NYT reported. But it wasn’t until next year on Aug. 22 when the sexual accusation went public, after TMZ leaked Jimmy and Asia’s bedroom selfie, as well as the older actress’s texts with Rain Dove, in which she admits to sleeping with Jimmy. Asia claimed in the texts that “she didn’t know he was a minor until the shakedown letter,” although she had played his mother in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things. The situation got even more disturbing after Asia’s lawyer Mark Heller said in a Sept. 4 statement, “Jimmy told her that she had been his sexual fantasy since he was 12-years-old.” This came after Rose McGowan issued her own statement on Aug. 27, saying her former friend Asia allegedly had nude photos of Jimmy when he was just 12 years old.