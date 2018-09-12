Apple Reveals iPhone XS, XS Max & More At Annual Press Event

The time has come! Apple’s highly anticipated annual event on Sept. 12 and it brought the announcement of the brand new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, along with numerous other exciting products.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is all about the huge display! The phones have glass covering the backs of the phones and are virtually waterproof. That goes for dropping it in orange juice or tea, according to Tim Cook. The difference between the phones is display sizes: 5.8″ for XS and 6.5″ for XS Max — the biggest for an iPhone yet. The phones have a better sound experience that actually plays well through the speakers.

XS and XS Max is nine times faster that its predecessors but uses 1/10 of the energy. There will be improved Siri shortcuts, too. The camera has improved, too. It’s able to reduce red eye, filter highlights and shadows, and basically make you look fabulous.

But wait; there’s more! Apple Watch series 4 is coming out, too! The updated watch is thinner, with a 30% bigger display. The speakers are 50% louder, and a new microphone eliminates echo on phone calls. Interestingly, it can also tell when the person wearing it falls. The popular feature that measures heart rate has also updated. The wearer can take their own EKG, a heart rate test previously only available at a doctor’s office! It’ll be available for purchase on September 21.

including silicone and leather cases for the XS and XS Max phones. The silicone cases will come in midnight blue, white, black, stone, and Product RED. Leather cases come in saddle brown, taupe, black, and Product RED. There will also be Leather folio cases. Right now, there are no XR cases listed.

The unveiling of the new products has finally put all the speculation to rest and proves the technological updates were worth the wait. The two hour event was live streamed on the Apple website as it always is and has become one of the most watched technological company streams in the world. The popular company says 1.3 billion people have purchased various versions of the iPhone since 2007 so the demand is high. But its constant competition with Google’s Android system has continued to be a challenge considering many Android phones are a lot less expensive than Apple’s phones.

Despite the challenge, Apple’s new iPhones have continued to increase in price. Last year’s Apple iPhone X was released with the highest price yet at $999. Luckily, the company hasn’t faced a lot of consumer backlash and it seems Apple users just continue to expect the prices to raise as the products get bigger and more powerful.