Angelina Jolie Spoiling Her 6 Kids So They ‘Choose’ Her Over Brad Pitt In Custody War

Angelina Jolie will do just about anything to ensure her kids favor her over Brad Pitt during their vicious custody battle, a new report says.

The custody battle between Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, continues to rage on, and is only getting uglier. According to a new report, Angelina has now resorted to spoiling her kids to get them on her team. “She’s already got the oldest boys, Maddox, 17, and Pax, 14, in her corner, a source told In Touch. “Now she’s trying to get the four youngest, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox on her side. She wants all the kids to tell the judge they want to live with her. She’s begging them, “Choose me!” the source also revealed the publication. HollywoodLife has reached out to Angelina’s rep for comment.

For Angie, getting on the kids’ good side, means giving them just about anything they want. “If they ask to go shopping, they go shopping,” the source continued. “If they want to go hiking, they go hiking. She’s trying her hardest to spoil them. She’ll resort to any dirty trick to make sure she gets custody,” they added. The Sept. 12 report comes just two weeks after Angelina suddenly fired her lawyer, Laura Wasser, in favor of Samantha Bley Dejean, a decision that was in “the protection and best interest of children,” according to a statement from her rep.

That being said, the brutal custody battle has had a few positive moments. For one, it’s brought Angie even closer to the kids! Specifically, the actress’ relationship with her eldest, Maddox, has blossomed through hard times. “Angelina’s relationship with Maddox has never been stronger, they’ve always had a special connection but since the divorce their bond has only strengthened,” a source close to Angelina shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They really rely on each other. He’s always been wise beyond his years but since her split with Brad, he’s proven his maturity and wisdom is much greater than that of the average 17 year old,” the source added.

Although back on Aug. 16, a judge ordered that Brad must be temporarily allowed to see his children every other day, Angie continues to fight for full custody of their six children. The arrangement will stand until a permanent agreement is reached in court.