‘AGT’ Results Recap: Who Made It Through To The Season 13 Finals?

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 13 finalists have been named! The latest round of the semi-finals revealed the second half of the finalists. So, who is headed to the season 13 finale? Find out now!

The best way to open up a show is with BTS! The K-pop sensations performed their hit “Idol” on the AGT stage for the very first time. After their amazing performance, Tyra Banks got down to business to reveal the rest of the America’s Got Talent season 13 finalists. She revealed the three acts eligible for the Dunkin’ Save: Daniel Emmet, Glennis Grace, and We Three.

Next up was Vicki Barbolak, Da RepubliK, and Aaron Crow. Comedian Vicki will be performing in the finals! Da RepubliK and Aaron Crow were sent packing. Singers Courtney Hadwin, Noah Guthrie, and Christina Wells took the stage next. When Courtney’s name was announced, she broke down in tears. The 14-year-old is now an AGT finalist! HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Courtney before the finalists were announced, and she teased what she’d perform in the finals if she made it through. “If I get there, it will be another old song, but it is going to be different,” she told HollywoodLife. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for the finale!

Violinist Brian King Joseph and Angel City Chorale were brought out next. Not surprisingly, Brian made it to the finals! Now the show went back to Glennis, We Three, and Daniel. Tyra called out Glennis’s name at the act getting the Dunkin’ Save, so it was down to the judges to decide between We Three and Daniel.

Simon and Heidi chose Daniel to go to the finals, while Mel B chose We Three. It was all down to Howie. And he chose — Daniel! The AGT season 13 finale event starts Sept. 18. The winner will be announced on the Sept. 19 episode. Who do you think will win the $1 million prize and the Las Vegas residency?