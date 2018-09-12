American Music Awards Nominations Live Stream: Watch The 2018 Announcement Online

Get ready, music fans. The American Music Awards are about to unveil their 2018 nominations. With so much new music released this past year, who will get the most nods? Better tune in to watch.

The 2018 American Music Awards are fast approaching – so better announce the nominations, right? The world’s largest fan-voted awards show will broadcast on Oct. 9, but before that goes down, Kane Brown, 24, Ella Mai, 23, Normani, 22, and Bebe Rexha, 29, will roll out the nominations on Sept. 12. From the YouTube Space LA, these four will announce the nominees in categories like Video Of The Year, Tour Of The Year, and Artist Of The Year. It all begins at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, and fans can tune in to watch for free!

Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, will return to host the AMAs, fresh off her 2017 stint as host. While Tracee’s natural charm, charisma and wit made her an excellent pick for last year’s festivities, there was another reason why she was the right choice: her mother, the incomparable Miss Diana Ross, was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award. After performing a medley of her greatest hits, Miss Ross accepted the award with help of her entire family, creating one of the most heartwarming moments in AMA history.

The 2017 ceremony also included some other memorable moments: BTS made their U.S. television debut by performing “DNA.” To call this one of the most anticipated performances of the night is an understatement, as BTS ARMYs packed the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Their screams were heard throughout the night at the slightest mention of the boys and it was a cacophony of joy when they finally hit the stage. Will BTS be back? No performers have been announced yet, so here’s hoping.

For those who are wondering: the American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, according to a press release. This also includes album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. So, there shouldn’t be another controversy like what set Nicki Minaj, 25, off on Travis Scott, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 21. However, if both Nicki and Cardi B, 25, get nominated for Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop or Best Artist, heaven help us. Considering the fight the two got into during New York Fashion Week, just imagine what would happen at the AMAs. Maybe “Award Show Rap Beef” is back in style?