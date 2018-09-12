Amanda Stanton Seen Partying In Vegas Before Arrest: ‘I Never Expected To See Her Mugshot After’

At least Amanda Stanton had some fun before she was arrested. An eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY tells us that before she was busted for ‘domestic violence,’ the ‘Bachelor’ star was partying with ‘Magic Mike’ dancers!

Bachelor In Paradise fan favorite Amanda Stanton, 28, was arrested on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas over an alleged physical altercation with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs. Before this scandal went down, Amanda was living it up at a bachelorette party. “I went to see Magic Mike Live on Sunday night and [Amanda] was seated on the opposite side of the stage directly across from me,” Cassie Pensa, an eyewitness, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She was with the bachelorette party, just having fun and taking videos and pictures like all the other women there. She didn’t seem to be crazy drunk or anything like that. I’d say her behavior was normal. Her group left immediately as the show ended around 11:30pm.”

“There was one point of the show,” Cassie tells HollywoodLife.com, “where one guy was on stage and the rest of the men were circulating around the audience giving like a few second lap dance to a bunch of people. I only noticed [Amanda] because she was right across from me but the dance didn’t last long and then the guy moved on to the next girl.” Cassie added that Amanda “didn’t appear like she was into them,” but was having fun with the rest of the bachelorette party.

“Just thought it was cool that she was at the same show as me,” Cassie added, “since I’m a big fan of the Bachelor franchise. Never expected to see her mug shot in a million years.” Well, sometime after partying at Magic Mike Live!, things took an ugly turn for Amanda. Around 3:15 AM on Monday, police responded to a battery domestic violence call at Amanda’s Vegas hotel. After an investigation, the police determined there was probable cause to arrest the Bachelor star. She was booked on one count of battery domestic violence, and her mug shot was taken.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened,” her rep, Steve Honig, said afterwards. Steve explained that Amanda gave Bobby “a playful shove,” one that wasn’t “ill intended.” Amanda, according to her rep, is a person “who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.” Still, her rep says she respects the police and knows that despite Bobby’s explanation, they still had to do their job.

Tonight I saw Amanda Stanton get a lap dance and I just didn’t expect my trip to Vegas to take such a turn — Cassie Pensa (@xocassiefaith) September 10, 2018

Amanda first competed on season 20 of The Bachelor before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016. She got engaged with Josh Murray on the program, but the two called it quits in January 2017. A few months later, she and Bobby, a pro volleyball player, started dating.