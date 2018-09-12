Amanda Stanton Apologizes After Domestic Violence Arrest: I’m ‘Embarrassed & Ashamed’

Amanda Stanton tells her side of the story about her Las Vegas arrest. Even her boyfriend says the alleged ‘domestic violence’ was not ‘ill-intended.’ Read the full Sept. 11 statement.

The incident that landed Amanda Stanton, 28, in custody was not as violent as her charge sounded, according to the Bachelor star! Amanda was arrested for “domestic battery” after allegedly shoving her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in the Encore hotel in Las Vegas, TMZ originally reported on Sept. 11. Amanda’s rep Steve Honig now clarifies that Amanda gave her boyfriend “what she thought was a playful shove,” according to the statement he gave Access on Sept. 11. “Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department,” the statement continues. “Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”

Amanda’s rep then gives the play-by-play of what happened that night, according to the reality television star. “That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job,” the statement goes on. And there’s a surprising person that can vouch for Amanda — her boyfriend, the supposed victim of the whole incident! The statement adds, “Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

And this really all did happen, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “Officers responded to a call from Encore at approximately 3:15 AM after a physical altercation allegedly took place between Stanton and Jacobs,” Access confirmed with the police department. “Police said they had “probable cause” to arrest the 28-year-old on one charge of battery domestic violence.” And Amanda appears to have happily jetted away from the scene of her alleged misdemeanor. She posted an airplane selfie with none other than Bobby — who was smiling, we must add — to her Instagram Story on Sept. 11. Unfortunately for Amanda and her beau, what happened in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas!