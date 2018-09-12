AMAs Nominations 2018: Cardi B & More — Full List Of Nominees
Awards season is upon us! The 2018 American Music Awards nominations were announced on Sept. 12, and the nominees include Cardi B and more!
Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani, and Bebe Rexha were on hand to announce the 2018 American Music Awards nominations live from YouTube Space Live. The AMAs, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will air Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will be returning to host the awards show.
This past year has been an amazing one for music. Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and more have all released new music. Check out the full list of nominations below. We’ll be updating live as they are announced!
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello, “Havana”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”