AMAs Nominations 2018: Cardi B & More — Full List Of Nominees

Awards season is upon us! The 2018 American Music Awards nominations were announced on Sept. 12, and the nominees include Cardi B and more!

Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani, and Bebe Rexha were on hand to announce the 2018 American Music Awards nominations live from YouTube Space Live. The AMAs, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will air Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will be returning to host the awards show.

This past year has been an amazing one for music. Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and more have all released new music. Check out the full list of nominations below. We’ll be updating live as they are announced!

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello, “Havana”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”