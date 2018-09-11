‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Live Blog: Who’s Engaged & Where Do All The Couples Stand Now?

It all comes down to this — the finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’! Will any of the remaining three couples get engaged? Plus, Kendall and Joe and Astrid and Kevin come face-to-face during the show reunion. Follow along here as it all goes down!

There are just three couples left who went into the fantasy suites on Bachelor in Paradise: Jordan and Jenna, Chris and Krystal and Annaliese and Kamil. The Sept. 11 episode kicks off with Annaliese and Kamil meeting on the beach for their final rose ceremony. Annaliese tells Kamil she loves him and gushes over feeling “safe” with him. He responds with a similar speech about knowing Annaliese was special from the day they met. “I want to have a future together,” Kamil says. “I know you’re ready for an engagement, but right now I am not. I need to move at a pace that is long-term for us. The love I have for you is very strong and I want it to blossom outside of Paradise.” Luckily, Annaliese is perfectly happy with his decision, and they leave Paradise as a happy couple.

