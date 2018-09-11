Exclusive Interview
Tia Booth Reveals Why She Has ‘No Regrets’ Over Failed Romance With Colton On ‘BiP’

Her relationship with Colton Underwood didn’t work out on ‘BiP,’ but Tia Booth told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has ‘absolutely no regrets’ about how they ended up. Plus, will she do ‘BiP’ again?

Tia Booth didn’t have the easiest season on Bachelor In Paradise. She came on the show to try to win Colton Underwood’s heart, but the relationship fizzled out and Colton eventually broke it off. Despite her heartbreak, Tia has “absolutely no regrets” and believes it was the “best possible scenario” for her and Colton to be on the show together. “I even realized as I was in the car going home that we both gave it our all and that’s all we can do,” Tia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the BiP finale taping. “There’s nothing we could have done differently.”

Even though they’re not together anymore, Colton and Tia still talk on a regular basis. “Colton and I are friends, and I just think we’re better as friends,” Tia continued. “We talk most days …and I think we’re always going to care for each other, just not in a romantic way. I don’t really see where we would go our separate ways and not still communicate with each other. I think there will always be a relationship there.”

Tia doesn’t believe she would have pursued other people even if she had known how her romance with Colton would play out. “Honestly, I wasn’t interested in anyone else. Even if he wouldn’t have been on the beach at all, I still don’t know if I would’ve fully been ready to be with someone else knowing that I was thinking about him,” she said.

As for whether or not Tia would do Bachelor In Paradise again, that’s a big maybe. “I would really have to be in a good place where I knew I was open and ready for something because it really can wear on you, especially coming to these reunion shows and leaving single,” she admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Knowing that I’m putting it all out there and still not finding that person, it’s tough.”

The Bachelor In Paradise season 5 finale will air Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Colton will be searching for love on the all-new season of The Bachelor, which will air in 2019.