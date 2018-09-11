‘The Challenge’ Preview: Natalie & Kam Duke It Out During An Explosive Armageddon Fight

Things are getting intense on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning.’ In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Natalie and Kam go at it, and their fight gets quite explosive. Watch the clip here!

The players in the Redemption House on The Challenge: Final Reckoning have a chance to get back in the game on the show’s Sept. 11 episode! Last week, Jozea and Da’Vonne pulled the double cross, so they’ll get to choose one team to go against: Tori and Derrick, CT and Veronica, Angela and Faith or Natalie and Paulie. However, before the elimination gets underway, there’s some drama to be had — and you can get an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at what goes down in the video below!

Remember, the competitors in the Redemption House have been shown clips of what’s going on in the Main House, and they’re not all happy about what they’ve seen. Angela screams at just about everybody, and then Natalie jumps in and calls out Kam for referring to her as a shady player. The ladies yell at one another for quite a bit, with neither really able to get a word in edgewise. “Talk to me if you ever make it back into the main house,” Kam says. “Because that’s where I’ll be at to listen to you ranting. Don’t talk to me from Redemption.”

Faith gets her chance to weigh in next, and uses the opportunity to address Kyle, who she had been hooking up with before her elimination. He wasted no time moving on with Ashley, and Faith decides to expose the hookup to the rest of the house. It comes as a surprise to plenty of people…but mostly Kyle’s ex, Cara Maria, who knew nothing about Kyle’s latest dalliance.

We’ll have to see how this all plays out when the full episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 11. It sure looks like it’s going to be wild!