Sofia Richie Flaunts Cleavage In Ruffled Top With Plunging Neckline: Love Or Loathe Her NYFW Look?

Sofia Richie is all about big risks during New York Fashion Week! Take a look at her most daring outfit yet, and decide for yourself: Are you loving or loathing this look?!

Sofia Richie, 20, was feeling brave when she stepped out on Sept. 10, in what may be her boldest look yet! The model attended Zimmerman runway show, and went all out when choosing an outfit. Sofia opted to wear an elaborate cream colored top that featured ruffles on each shoulder, and all the way down the front. The eye-catching top plunged down deep in the front, flaunting Sofia’s cleavage, and featured lace detailing on the sleeves where Sofia’s skin poked out as well. There is a lot going on here! Don’t think that the intricate top meant Sofia kept it simple on the bottom. Nope! She chose to wear a pair of snakeskin shorts with her look, a complete contradiction to the soft features of her blouse! While Sofia’s outfit made for an interesting combo, we have to respect her for taking such a big fashion risk. Sofia, the daughter to Lionel Richie, is one lady who is not playing it safe this season!

Thankfully, Sofia accessorized this extra ensemble with simple pieces. Her heels were a classic nude strappy sandal, which gave her outfit a clean look, and she rocked a snakeskin bag that matched her shorts perfectly, not adding any more colors into the mix. The star pulled her hair back tight into a chic ballerina bun, and donned some majorly oversized hoop earrings as well. While we’re still trying to figure out how we feel about this unique look, don’t let us us influence you! Are you guys loving or loathing this look?

Of course, Sofia was sitting front row at the runway show, kicking it with the likes of Shay Mitchell and Camila Mendes. The Zimmerman front row was looking ultra chic! A close up of Sofia showed the star’s flawless beauty look, which featured a light touch of pink blush, and a nude lip. She looked classy as ever as she watched the show with her ankles crossed and her hands folded on her lap. So much poise!

This wasn’t the only daring look Sofia went for during fashion week. Earlier the same day, Sofia attended the Carolina Herrera runway show, where she rocked the craziest pantsuit! Her bright red menswear inspired look had everyone staring as she pulled up to the fashion show. To make things even more intense, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s new love, Hailey Baldwin, showed up to the same show! Sofia didn’t sweat it though, and displayed some killer confidence the whole way through. Confidence is definitely a must when she’s whipping out getups like these!